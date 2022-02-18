(Bloomberg) -- A few years ago Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing traveled to New York where he met with Stanley Chera, a real-estate mogul and close friend of then U.S. President Donald Trump.

The two posed for a photo alongside another, less well-known German businessman: Daniel Wruck, owner of a dry-ice cleaning company on an industrial estate outside Frankfurt -- and associate of some of corporate Germany’s grandest names.

The picture is among many Wruck has sent to people of himself and senior Deutsche Bank AG executives including Sewing, chairman Paul Achleitner, current head of the DWS asset manager Asoka Woehrmann and ex-investment banking boss Marcus Schenck.

Wruck’s relationships extend well beyond the walls of Deutsche Bank’s offices. Other associates have included former Hesse state prime minister Roland Koch, wealthy industrialist Catherine von Furstenberg-Dussmann and fintech entrepreneur Omar Selim, according to photos and emails seen by Bloomberg News, and to people familiar with the matter who asked to remain anonymous.

Now, the Wruck links are threatening to become a serious embarrassment for Germany’s financial elite.

Bloomberg reported a couple of weeks ago that German prosecutors and federal criminal police are looking at whether ties between Wruck and Woehrmann had any undue impact on business deals. It’s not clear if either man is the target of a formal probe. Then on Tuesday Der Spiegel reported that five German lenders, including Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, had carried out about 20 money-laundering checks involving Wruck between 2018 and 2021.

The incidents raise questions about how this obscure figure managed to build such a stellar network of contacts and make himself a key player on actual and potential multimillion-euro deals -- and why Deutsche Bank and others have worked with him.

Wruck’s record as a corporate fixer and coinvestor seems unimpressive. He’s known to have been involved in three ventures in recent years: car financier Auto1 Fintech; Arabesque, a sustainability data specialist; and e.Go Mobile, an electric-carmaker. None of them has gone well.

Wruck and DWS declined to comment for this piece. Deutsche Bank wouldn’t discuss most points, but said Achleitner wasn’t a business associate of Wruck’s. Schenck didn’t comment. Koch -- a former CEO at industrial group Bilfinger SE, where Wruck did some consulting work -- confirmed providing legal advice on the Auto1 Fintech and Arabesque deals, but denied being Wruck’s associate.

Car Crash

Auto1 Fintech has been especially painful for those involved. Through 2017, Wruck tapped his network to put together a consortium of investors to set up the business, which aimed to provide financing to dealers using Auto1.com, a used-car website. (Auto1 Fintech is no longer affiliated with Auto1.)

Deutsche Bank and a unit of insurance giant Allianz SE came on board, as did von Furstenberg-Dussmann, some venture capital firms and Bensen Safa, a low-profile businessman who has owned a North Cypriot bank and a trade-finance company based in Dubai.

Meetings brokered by Wruck helped bring the parties together, people involved say and emails show.

His relationship with Woehrmann, who was running Deutsche’s private bank at the time, became closer too, with Wruck soon offering to help Woehrmann buy a Porsche. The Deutsche Bank executive made a 160,000-euro ($181,472) payment to Wruck, which was returned after the purchase fell through and Woehrmann bought a vehicle on his own.

Woehrmann was keen on the Auto1 Fintech transaction. “A1 deal should be treated with priority now,” he wrote in a 2018 email to Nazim Cetin, CEO of Allianz X, the insurer’s digital-investment unit. “And keep noise away from the deal.” He was also grateful to Wruck. “Daniel, thanks so much to you be (sic) the father of this deal and without you we will be not in this deal,” Woehrmann wrote in English in an email sent in May 2018 from his personal account.

Deutsche and Allianz announced their investment in June 2018, but the venture quickly turned sour. The two firms ended up exiting Auto1 Fintech and losing millions, according to people familiar.

Royal Family

Part of Wruck’s appeal lies in his frequently touted connections to deep-pocketed Middle East investors including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and the kingdom’s royal family. Wruck says his father is a Saudi prince, according to an interview in this week’s Manager Magazin.

However, his involvement with e.Go Mobile, an electric-car company set up by entrepreneur Guenther Schuh, shows these ties don’t always deliver.

Under Schuh e.Go had raised hundreds of million of euros but by late 2018 it needed more cash. Wruck told Schuh he’d be able to tap his connections to raise more than 100 million euros from the PIF, according to a person with direct knowledge of the conversations.

In 2019 Wruck kept promising he’d come through and he wheeled out some impressive-seeming contacts. The person with direct knowledge says Wruck promised to introduce Schuh to Klaus Kleinfeld, a former Siemens AG boss who was then running the Neom project to build a futuristic Saudi city, and to Dieter Haller, ex-German ambassador to the kingdom.

A Kleinfeld spokesman says he was approached by a Munich-based corporate finance firm that was looking for money for e.Go, but this had nothing to do with Wruck. He was “surprised” when Wruck showed up at a later meeting, the spokesman says, adding that there’s “no kind of relationship between the two.” Haller didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Nothing came of Wruck’s offers to find financing, and E.Go dropped plans to raise money through him. It filed for insolvency in 2020 and was sold.

DWS Arabesque

Another Wruck-linked company has been a challenging investment for blue-chip German firms, too.

Arabesque Group was set up as an environmental, social and governance-focused quant fund by executives including former Barclays Plc banker Omar Selim, but it didn’t gain traction. It then pivoted partly to big-data analytics and artificial intelligence.

DWS invested in 2020 in Arabesque AI, which uses machine learning to predict stock-price developments, according to a statement at the time. That came months after DWS, Allianz, Commerzbank and the state of Hesse jointly invested $20 million in Arabesque S-Ray, which uses data and ESG metrics to assess companies.

Wruck had participated in an Arabesque presentation with potential business partners, according to a person familiar. He used Arabesque business cards which stated he was a partner, but used his email from the dry-ice business, Ice Field, according to a picture of the card seen by Bloomberg.

Separate photos show Wruck and Selim with Woehrmann, Sewing and Achleitner in various locations including restaurants and in an office in front of a Deutsche Bank logo. Arabesque declined to comment for this story. It said previously that Wruck didn’t introduce Arabesque to DWS or its senior managers to Woehrmann.

The Arabesque parent company’s losses have widened recently, according to U.K. filings. It has also endured a spate of senior departures, an employee wrote in an email reviewed by Bloomberg.

