Photographer: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images North America
(Bloomberg) -- A mystery disease is suspected in the deaths of 57 wild horses at an equine facility in Canon City, Colorado, federal officials said.
The outbreak of the “unknown yet highly contagious and sometimes fatal disease” began April 23, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said. The facility houses 2,550 horses. It is under voluntary quarantine.
