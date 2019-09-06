(Bloomberg) -- Sudden, serious lung illnesses that have struck people who used vaping devices have been tied in many cases to products that contain THC, the main active ingredient in marijuana, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Health authorities have identified more than 200 cases of lung disease in people who used vaping products and have been racing to track down the cause. The CDC said in a statement that many of the people had used products containing THC, while others had used a combination of nicotine and THC. A smaller group reported using only nicotine products.

Health officials haven’t reached a final conclusions about the cause of the lung illnesses, which the CDC said was likely associated with some type of chemical exposure. State health authorities in New York on Thursday said it may have been related to vitamin E acetate.

“We are committed to finding out what is making people sick,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield. “All available information is being carefully analyzed, and these initial findings are helping us narrow the focus of our investigation and get us closer to the answers needed to save lives.”

New York’s health department on Thursday said it found 34 cases of severe lung illnesses in people who were using a cannabis-containing vape product, and that the products the department tested contained vitamin E acetate. Many of the people sickened had also used e-cigarette devices.

Two deaths have been also reported, one in Oregon and one in Illinois.

“Vitamin E acetate is now a key focus of the department’s investigation of potential causes of vaping-associated pulmonary illnesses,” New York’s health department said in a statement Thursday.

Vitamin E acetate is often used in nutritional supplements or on the skin for its antioxidant effects. While thought to be harmless for those uses, it could carry risks when inhaled, said New York health officials.

The FDA is testing more than 100 samples of vaping products as part of its investigation for a broad range of chemicals, including nicotine, THC, pesticides, opioids, poisons and toxins.

“No one substance, including vitamin E acetate, has been identified in all of the samples tested,” Stephanie Caccomo, an agency spokeswoman, said in a statement Thursday.

