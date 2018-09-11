(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My Tuesday morning train reads:

The dangerous myth we still believe about the Lehman Brothers bust (Washington Post); see also Misunderstanding Credit and Housing Crises: Blaming the CRA, GSEs (the Big Picture)

The Empty Storefronts of New York: A Panoramic View (New York Times)

Seven reasons Big Tobacco is likely to make a move on the marijuana industry (MarketWatch) but see California’s Illegal Weed Industry Is Doing Better Than Ever (Vice)

Making Private Public (Irrelevant Investor)

Elon Musk’s Brain Isn’t Like Yours (Bloomberg Opinion); see also They’re out to get him (the Big Picture)

Investment consultants that ARE worth paying for (Adviser 2.0)

The next great fake news threat? Bot-designed maps (Fast Company); see also As Germans Seek News, YouTube Delivers Far-Right Tirades (New York Times)

Tokyo’s Long Lines Lead to Magic (and Life-Changing Ramen) (Afar)

Japanese, Haitian, and now a Grand Slam winner: Naomi Osaka’s historic journey to the U.S. Open (Washington Post); see also Serena Williams Came In on a High Road. It Made Her Fall More Devastating. (New York Times)

Steve Perry Walked Away From Journey. A Promise Finally Ended His Silence. (New York Times)

