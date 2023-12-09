Top Stories
What you're getting wrong about terminations in Ontario
SPONSORED: Losing your job is always a shock, even if you saw it coming. It feels like the rug has been pulled out from beneath, leaving you in a state of uncertainty as you scramble to figure out your next steps.
5:52
What does a rate hold mean for bonds and equities?
6:18
Here's when experts think interest rates might come down
8:03
Bank of Canada rate pause: What mortgage holders should know
6:18
READ: The Bank of Canada's statement on its latest rate decision
8:03
UPDATED: A timeline of Bank of Canada rate hikes
-
7:48
Next six months 'will be quite a challenge': Desjardins CEO
Dec 8
Time's up for some short-term rentals in B.C., as new housing rules transform scene6:00
Time's up for some short-term rentals in B.C., as new housing rules transform scene
Nancy Paine's short-term rental business is dead in the water.
Dec 88:07
TSX recap: Index up slightly on strength in energy, base metals
Strength in base metal and energy stocks helped Canada's main stock index post modest gains Friday, while U.S. markets also rose.
Sep 12, 2022
Smart Wealth™ with Thane Stenner
Award-winning portfolio manager and podcast host Thane Stenner helps you understand why being wealthy is not the same as being rich. Join him on this podcast in having authentic conversations about success with the most brilliant and fascinating leaders who have built their wealth smartly and strategically and learn what they are currently doing to continue to stay wealthy, longer term. New episodes monthly.
Dec 86:35
Unifor ratifies agreement establishing pattern for energy workers
Unifor says representatives from its energy locals have ratified a tentative agreement that sets a pattern for more than 7,500 workers.
Dec 87:17
Panama formally orders First Quantum to shut down flagship copper mine
Panama’s government formally ordered First Quantum Minerals Ltd. to end all operations at its US$10-billion copper mine in the country, according to the Canadian company’s local unit.
Dec 7
Bank of Canada says immigration curbs long-term inflation5:10
Bank of Canada says immigration curbs long-term inflation
Mass immigration to Canada will keep a lid on inflationary pressures in the long run, but has also strained housing markets and helped to drive rent inflation to a 40-year high, says a Bank of Canada official.
Dec 87:29
Survey finds Canadian firms plan to hire in 2024
Slowing economic activity has cooled Canada’s labour market in recent months, but new survey data suggests there will be plenty of hiring by Canadian companies in 2024.
Dec 8
The Week Ahead: U.S. rate decision, Macklem speech
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
Dec 7
'Necessary,' 'unacceptable,' 'punitive': Range of reaction to emissions cap8:08
'Necessary,' 'unacceptable,' 'punitive': Range of reaction to emissions cap
Ottawa’s plan to cap emissions in the oil and gas sector is earning mixed reactions, with industry players and some provincial politicians opposing the move that environmental groups are celebrating as “necessary” to fight climate change.
Dec 76:20
Laurentian stock is 'where money goes to die': portfolio manager
After an earnings miss from Laurentian Bank of Canada, a portfolio manager says he sees a difficult period ahead for the Montreal-based lender.
Dec 85:10
CWB reports Q4 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
CWB Financial Group raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago.
Dec 8
Ontario teachers’ pension explores SeaCube stake sale
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is exploring selling the rest of its stake in SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd., according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Dec 8
Feds recover $40M from defunct Quebec vaccine developer Medicago
The federal government has recovered $40 million of its investment in the now-defunct Quebec-based vaccine developer Medicago as part of a deal with the parent company, the innovation minister announced Thursday.
Dec 7
Financial intelligence agency levies $1.3 million penalty against CIBC7:55
Financial intelligence agency levies $1.3 million penalty against CIBC
Canada's financial intelligence agency says it has levied a $1.3-million penalty against CIBC for non-compliance with money laundering and terrorist financing measures.
Dec 8
Quebec unions representing 420,000 public sector workers start weeklong strike
Unions representing 420,000 Quebec public sector workers are beginning a weeklong strike today.
Dec 85:48
U.S. adds 199,000 jobs and unemployment falls, signaling a still-sturdy labour market
U.S. employers added a solid 199,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell, fresh signs that the economy could achieve an elusive 'soft landing,' in which inflation would return to the Federal Reserve’s two per cent target without causing a steep recession.