The Royal Canadian Mounted Police recovered dozens of crates of stolen lobsters after some thieves got their claws into the seafood product from a P.E.I warehouse.

The RCMP said in a release on Tuesday it received a complaint last week after LOL Seafood’s warehouses in Murray Harbour, P.E.I. were broken into on June 27. Forty eight crates containing sorted lobster estimated to be worth over $25,000 were stolen from the facility, the RCMP said.

Later that day, an RCMP officer stopped to assist a broken-down van which was found not to be roadworthy near Shediac, N.B. Following the investigation, the RCMP officer uncovered large quantities of the crustacean inside the van not being properly stored. As a result, three men were arrested and local Department of Fisheries and Oceans officials were summoned to assist with storing the lobster.

“The officer stopped to assist, and during interaction with the three men at the scene, came to the realization that something was not quite right with the situation,” the RCMP said in a release.

Two of the men have been released, but the third remains in custody on unrelated matters in St. John, N.B. None of the men have been charged with a crime as the investigation remains ongoing, an RCMP officer told BNN Bloomberg in a phone interview.

The RCMP says that it returned the lobster back to LOL Seafood with the aid of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.