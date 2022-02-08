N. Ireland Election to Take Place May 5 as Planned, U.K. Says

(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. government ruled out the prospect of an early election in Northern Ireland, saying it will be held on May 5 as planned.

“It’s right” to allow lawmakers “time and space to pass legislation,” Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told reporters in London. “I’ll be working to support the parties to do that and then we can have an election of May 5.”

Northern Ireland Government on Hold as Brexit Riles Tensions

It ends the uncertainty over the date of Northern Irish Assembly elections following the resignation of the Democratic Unionist Party First Minister Paul Givan last week, collapsing the devolved government’s executive. Sinn Fein, which shares power with the DUP, wanted the election brought forward.

Under new legislation the Assembly is able to continue functioning in the absence of the Executive, Lewis said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.