(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said a state panel would recommend licensing police officers in the state, as authorities sought to respond to sprawling protests in the wake of the death of a black man in Minneapolis in police custody.

Grewal said the state would also update its police use-of-force policy for the first time in 20 years and expand its database tracking those actions.

“To the thousands of New Jerseyans who assembled this week, let me be clear: We hear you, we see you. We respect you,” Grewal said at a new briefing Tuesday.

He said he was “still reeling” from the footage of George Floyd’s death, which showed a white police officer kneeling on his neck for several minutes. “I’m angry that three officers watched and did nothing,” he added, and “disgraced their entire profession.”

Protests in recent days drew thousands of people to Newark, Asbury Park, Camden, Atlantic City, Trenton and elsewhere. Though the demonstrations were mostly peaceful, vandalism and looting took place in Atlantic City and Trenton, and multiple people were arrested in Asbury Park.

Governor Phil Murphy praised the New Jersey police officers who at times marched alongside peaceful anti-brutality demonstrators, with some law enforcement taking a knee in solidarity.

“There is a desire and a right to peacefully protest,” Murphy said. But he asked those at rallies to use social-distancing precautions.

The governor said he had worries “about people getting sloppy” and potentially dropping virus precautions as the state starts to reopen. “You’ve got human nature at play here, going on three months of staying home, staying away.”

