(Bloomberg) -- Atlantic City casinos and indoor dining statewide will reopen on July 2, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said.

Capacity will be limited to 25%, the governor said in a tweet. “Additional health and safety guidance will be released within the next several days,” Murphy wrote. New Jersey has more pandemic cases and deaths than any state but New York.

Atlantic City gambling, dealt a blow by newly opened betting markets in other states, was enjoying a slow comeback when Murphy ordered all nine casinos closed on March 16, less than two weeks after New Jersey reported its first novel coronavirus case. Nonessential retail and other services were suspended on March 21, although restaurants later were allowed to open for take-out, and outdoor food and liquor service began on June 15.

The pandemic has left almost 25% of New Jersey’s workforce jobless. Almost 12,900 residents have died of Covid-19.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.