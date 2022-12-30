N.J. Covid-19 Hospitalizations More Than Double in a Week

(Bloomberg) -- Hospitalizations for Covid-19 jumped 60% from a week ago in New Jersey, the most densely populated U.S. state. The 3,604 patients numbered just 122 short of those a year ago, before vaccinations were widely available.

For 14 days starting on Saturday, an East Orange site will offer free testing to all New Jersey residents amid a shortage of at-home kits. Registration details are here.

The state logged 27,975 cases over 24 hours, a record, and 38 Covid-related deaths in hospitals.

