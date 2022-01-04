(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 hospitalizations in New Jersey, the most densely populated U.S. state, have jumped 73% in a week, to 5,155 patients. Over 24 hours, the number rose 9%, according to state data.

Nine of 79 New Jersey acute-care hospitals were sending people reporting to emergency rooms elsewhere for treatment. All cited high patient volume as the reason.

New Jersey’s modeling projects that the state’s latest wave will peak on Jan. 14, with potentially 9,000 people needing inpatient treatment. That’s about 1,000 more than the hospitalization record of more than 8,000 reached in April 2020.

