N.J. Covid Model Scenarios See It Getting Worse Before Better

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey presented moderate and high-case model scenarios for Covid-19, both of which predict cases will increase in April.

Under the moderate scenario, cases and hospitalizations will reach a high in mid-April. Cases wouldn’t drop below 3,000 until June, while hospitalizations wouldn’t be less than 1,000 until August.

The high-case model assumes that the vaccines are far less effective against variants, and that people will relax their adherence to social distancing and masks, Governor Phil Murphy said Wednesday at a press briefing. If this occurs, New Jersey sees daily cases of more than 8,000 in mid-May and again in mid-June, and hospitalizations reaching December and January’s high levels in August.

