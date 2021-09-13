(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey’s death toll has climbed to 30 from 29 after flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida earlier this month, Governor Phil Murphy said a Trenton briefing.

Most of the victims were caught in high water in or near their vehicles on Sept. 1 and 2 when parts of the state reported more than 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain. At least 80 people were killed across several states after Ida hit coastal Louisiana and headed Northeast.

Murphy didn’t immediately identify the latest victim or disclose where the death occurred. Eleven New Jersey counties have qualified for federal disaster assistance.

