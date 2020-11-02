N.J. Expects Second Wave of Cases to Peak in 2021 First Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey health officials said the second wave of the state’s Covid-19 cases could peak in the first quarter of next year.

The state’s health chief, Judy Persichilli, said that “very, very preliminary” predictive modeling indicated the spread would continue into the new year. New Jersey cases are shifting to 35- to 55-year-olds from the younger population, with middle-age residents now a bigger risk, state Medical Director Ed Lifshitz said during a webcast news conference.

