(Bloomberg) -- Governor Phil Murphy, returning from a 10-day vacation, faces a hail of criticism from lawmakers and residents fed up with weeks of New Jersey Transit commuter-train misery.

The governor, a Democrat who took office in January, will meet this morning with NJ Transit staff to discuss fixes. The briefing in Newark was announced soon after riders on Aug. 8 criticized Murphy’s handling of the troubled agency and demanded answers of the board that oversees the nation’s second-biggest commuter-train operator.

Hours before this morning’s meeting, a fatality on the tracks caused NJ Transit to suspend rush-hour service for more than 90 minutes on the Northeast Corridor, its busiest line. Social media users complained that NJ Transit’s smartphone app didn’t communicate about the incident, and criticized the agency for suggesting the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s PATH trains, with a limited service area, as an alternative.

Democratic Senate and Assembly members who head transportation committees scheduled an Aug. 16 hearing in Trenton to examine weeks of cancellations, engineer call-outs and an ongoing emergency-braking project that have upended rush-hour service for tens of thousands who work in New York City.

Once a national leader, NJ Transit’s railroad has the most accidents and safety fines after eight years of budget cuts under former Republican Governor Chris Christie. Murphy,a multimillionaire Goldman Sachs Group Inc. retiree and former U.S. ambassador, has promised to turn around the agency, while warning that fixes will take time.

The NJ Transit board on Aug. 8 approved $3.8 billion in spending for 2019 that almost doubled the state’s contribution, to $332 million. It also included a record $511 million shift from the capital account, intended for long-term improvements, to cover day-to-day operations, plus $236 million from other state funds. Murphy had criticized those budgeting practices as unsound.

To contact the reporter on this story: Elise Young in Trenton at eyoung30@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flynn McRoberts at fmcroberts1@bloomberg.net, Stacie Sherman

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.