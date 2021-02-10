(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy canceled in-person events and placed himself in quarantine after a family member tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to his communications director, Mahen Gunaratna.

Gunaratna deferred questions on the family member’s identity until Murphy’s virus briefing, which was delayed to 3 p.m. moments before the 1 p.m. event was to start. The governor and his wife have four children.

“After careful review, the Governor does not qualify as an exposed close contact,” Gunaratna said in the statement. “However, out of an abundance of caution and in line with the highest levels of commitment to protecting public health, the governor will be canceling in-person events and voluntarily quarantining before resuming any in-person engagements. The Governor received a coronavirus test earlier today as part of his regularly-scheduled testing regime, which came back negative.”

