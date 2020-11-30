(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will toughen the limit on outdoor gatherings to 25 people from 150 and halt indoor high school sports for the rest of 2020 after reporting more than 28,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past week, according to a person familiar with the decision.

Murphy will announce the moves Monday at a news conference, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement.

