N.J. Governor Says Jump in Virus Cases Is Reason to ‘Hit Pause’

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey’s jump in new Covid-19 cases is strong enough to justify slowing the state’s re-opening by keeping indoor dining and gyms closed, Governor Phil Murphy said.

In four days, New Jersey has recorded more than 2,000 new cases of the virus, the governor said during a press conference in Trenton. That includes 489 in the past 24 hours.

“This is the reason we’ve had to hit pause on the restart of indoor activities like dining and health clubs,” Murphy said.

He warned New Jerseyans to stay away from indoor parties, citing a well-publicized instance in Middletown, his hometown, that led to at least 50 infections, and another in Jackson this week with 700 guests.

“Do not become the person who unknowingly contracts coronavirus at a party and then spreads it to your parents or grandparents,” he said.

