(Bloomberg) -- Governor Phil Murphy will name Kevin Quinn, a 21-year veteran of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., as chairman of New Jersey’s embattled Economic Development Authority, according to a person familiar with the selection.

Murphy will announce the appointment today, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the governor hasn’t yet made the news public.

Quinn is a partner in Short Hills-based Genki Advisory LLC, a consulting and investment services company. He left in 2012 after holding roles including head of Japan investment banking and co-head of global technology banking, according to his LinkedIn.com profile.

The economic authority, which facilitates billions of dollars in municipal borrowing, is the subject of an inquiry by a Murphy-appointed panel examining how $11 billion in corporate tax incentives were awarded. A state comptroller’s report in January found oversight lapses and other potential signs of abuse, and whistleblowers have told the panel about companies that allegedly falsely reported plans to move out of state or inflated employment figures to qualify for the breaks.

Murphy, a former Goldman senior director, has requested the resignations of five of the eight-member EDA board. Only the chairman, Laurence Downes, has agreed.

