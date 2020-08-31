(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey indoor dining, closed for more than five months, can reopen starting Friday, Governor Phil Murphy said in a tweet.

Service will be limited to 25% capacity, with social distancing between tables. “Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19,” he wrote.

Gyms, indoor dining and theaters will be the last to return after Murphy, in a step to slow the novel coronavirus’ spread, ordered nonessential businesses to close on March 21. Gyms can open starting Sept. 1, with restrictions. The governor made no mention Monday of movie and live theaters or other performance spaces.

In a Facebook post, the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association said it was awaiting the reopening guidance, and expected “some air ventilation restrictions.”

The governor has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference. Almost 16,000 New Jersey deaths have a lab-confirmed or probable coronavirus link.

