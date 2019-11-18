N.J. Lawmakers Plan to Ask Voters for Pot Legalization in 2020

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey lawmakers plan to put a measure on the 2020 ballot asking voters to approve marijuana legalization.

Senate President Stephen Sweeney said he was unable to win enough support to pass legalization through legislation. He and Senator Nicholas Scutari, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, introduced a measure today to authorize a public referendum.

“We will have the Legislature vote on the plan during the current legislative session and expect the proposal to be on the ballot in 2020, when voter turnout will be maximized for the national election,” the senators said in a joint statement.

