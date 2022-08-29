(Bloomberg) -- A New Jersey man will spend three years behind bars for posing as a former New England Patriots player to obtain championship rings that he later sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars -- including versions he claimed were gifts for quarterback Tom Brady.

Scott V. Spina Jr., 25, who pleaded guilty in February to mail fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, was sentenced Monday by a federal judge in Santa Ana, California. The judge also ordered Spina to pay $63,000 to a former Patriots player whose genuine Super Bowl ring Spina did purchase, but with at least one bad check, prosecutors said.

Spina bought the real Super Bowl LI ring in 2017 from the former player, who is identified only as TJ in court documents, and later sold it to a “well-known broker of championship rings” in Orange County, California, according to prosecutors.

At the same time, Spina learned how the former player could buy smaller versions for family and friends from Jostens, the company that made them. He then posed as the player and ordered three rings engraved with the word “Brady” for $33,000 -- which he said were gifts for the former Patriot quarterback’s baby, prosecutors said.

Spina then agreed to sell the rings to the broker for more than $81,000, now claiming they were gifts from Brady to his nephews, but the broker got suspicious and tried to back out, and Spina sold the rings to an auction house for $100,000, according to prosecutors. One of the rings was later sold at Goldin Auctions for more than $344,000.

Spina’s lawyers had asked for him to be sentenced to two years and a day in prison, saying that Spina was 19 years old when he committed the crime.

“Sports memorabilia is big business and big money in the United States,” his lawyers said in a sentencing memo. “Items associated with famous sports personalities routinely sell at auction for six and seven figures. This case is an example of how the rich and famous in the country are treated differently than the average person.”

If this case did not have a connection to Tom Brady, Spina’s lawyers continued, “it is almost certain there would not have been an investigation by law enforcement.”

This isn’t the first time memorabilia from Super Bowl LI, in which Brady led the Patriots to an improbable comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in January 2017, has been targeted by criminals. Brady’s jersey was stolen from the locker room in Houston shortly after the game and later tracked to a Mexican journalist who had a credential for the game.

Spina, who was in the business of selling sneakers and other high-end items to pro athletes, was sentenced to 35 months in prison in July 2018 for failing to deliver goods, stealing credit card information from customers and falsely claiming that purchases made on his own account were fraudulent to obtain money or merchandise.

The case is US v Spina, 21-cr-227, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.