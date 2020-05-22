(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey will permit outdoor gatherings of 25 people as the state continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, said Governor Phil Murphy.

The previous limit had been 10 people, a cap that will still apply to indoor gatherings, he said at a news conference in Trenton.

So far 10,985 New Jerseyans have died from Covid-19.

In all, 3,049 coronavirus patients were in hospitals over the past 24 hours. Of the 846 people in intensive care, 80% were on ventilators. At peak in mid-April, almost all such patients were relying on the breathing machines.

