(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey has entered the second stage of its four-step reopening plan, with outdoor dining and hair salons slated to start in mid-June, Governor Phil Murphy announced.

“We want our economy back,” but not recklessly, he said at a news briefing, warning that more virus cases were inevitable as restrictions lift.

The state’s death toll from Covid-19 rose by 27 to 11,721, while new cases increased 509 to 160,918.

