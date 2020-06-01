Jun 1, 2020
N.J. Reaches Second Stage of Four-Step Reopening Strategy
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey has entered the second stage of its four-step reopening plan, with outdoor dining and hair salons slated to start in mid-June, Governor Phil Murphy announced.
“We want our economy back,” but not recklessly, he said at a news briefing, warning that more virus cases were inevitable as restrictions lift.
The state’s death toll from Covid-19 rose by 27 to 11,721, while new cases increased 509 to 160,918.
