(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey returned first-term Democrats Tom Malinowski and Andy Kim to the U.S. House of Representatives, while Jeff Van Drew, the Democrat-turned-Republican, was leading against a member of the Kennedy political family.

In southern New Jersey’s 2nd District, the state’s largest by geography, Van Drew declared victory over Democratic newcomer Amy Kennedy even as the vote count remained outstanding. With 74% of ballots processed, Van Drew led 51% to 47%, the Associated Press reported.

Headed into the election, Democrats held 10 of 12 congressional seats. Should Van Drew win, that tally would be unchanged.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker, who in January abandoned his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, easily won a second six-year term. With 63% of the returns counted, Booker had 61% of the vote to his opponent’s 38%.

Booker’s campaign as of mid-October had raised $14.4 million, according to federal finance reports. His Republican opponent, pharmacist and entrepreneur Rik Mehta, had raised $564,000. New Jersey hasn’t elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate since 1972.

New Jersey’s Senate contest and its three hottest House races drew Republican candidates who backed Donald Trump in a state where the president is deeply unpopular. With 63% of precincts reporting, former Vice President Joe Biden was declared New Jersey’s winner, with 61% to Trump’s 38%.

In the 2018 midterm election, New Jersey’s 2nd, 3rd and 7th Congressional District seats were among the 40 gained nationwide by Democrats, giving the party control of the House. This time, the House races again drew political-action committee resources: The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reported $4.9 million in opposition spending, while the National Republican Congressional Committee reported $3.7 million.

Even as the three Democrats’ House campaigns as of mid-October had raised a combined $17.2 million, double their opponents’ cash, no candidate from either party was a clear favorite to win.

Kennedy, a mental-health advocate and mother of five, is the wife of Patrick Kennedy, the former Rhode Island congressman and son of the late Senator Ted Kennedy. In a statement broadcast on Twitter, she said the race wasn’t over, and ballot counting could take days.

Van Drew was a Democrat in 2018 when he broke a 24-year string of the seat’s Republican control. But in December 2019, after he joined only two other House Democrats to vote against Trump’s impeachment, Van Drew switched to Republican and pledged his “undying support” to the president in a White House sit-down. In July, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson Christine Bennett called Van Drew “a turncoat, a con artist and political opportunist.”

In the 7th District, whose $115,585 median household income makes it among the nation’s wealthiest, Democratic incumbent Malinowski was declared the winner with 60% of votes counted.

Malinowski had 55% of the ballots to 45% for Republican Thomas H. Kean Jr. Kean, a member of one of New Jersey’s oldest political families and a veteran of the state Assembly and Senate, had run for the spot unsuccessfully in 2000. The district includes Hunterdon County and parts of Essex, Morris, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties.

Malinowski, an assistant U.S. secretary of state under President Barack Obama, in 2018 was the first Democrat since 1980 to take the district’s seat. Running for a second term, Malinowski called himself key to an ongoing effort to secure federal aid to pay for a Hudson River rail tunnel, an $11.6 billion project blocked by Trump. Transportation is a crucial issue for the district’s New York City commuters.

In the 3rd District, a swath from the Philadelphia suburbs to the Barnegat Bay, Democrat Kim was named the winner. With 76% of precincts counted, Kim had 55% of the vote while his challenger, Republican businessman David Richter, had 44%. The son of Korean immigrants, Kim is a Rhodes scholar and national security expert.

Republicans had controlled the seat since 2010. In 2018’s blue wave, though, Kim ousted two-term incumbent Tom MacArthur 50% to 49%. For his re-election, Kim’s campaign fund had raised $6.5 million while Richter had $743,000, federal election-finance records show. Richter had been counting on the district to vote for Trump, as it did in 2016, when Democrat Hillary Clinton lost by 6 percentage points.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.