(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the US is becoming a “patchwork quilt” of divisive laws affecting issues such as gun control, abortion, women’s rights and the environment.

The governor said he is optimistic that the state legislature, controlled by fellow Democrats, will enact stronger gun laws, but New Jersey “is not an island” and congressional action is needed. As much as 85% of guns recovered during crimes in New Jersey are from out of state, he said Thursday on Bloomberg TV’s “Balance of Power” with Joe Mathieu.

“Sadly, we’re becoming a patchwork quilt and we shouldn’t,” Murphy said. “We’re better than this as a nation and God willing, we’ll push back on that.”

Murphy, a 64-year-old retired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior director, pressed lawmakers in January to pass gun legislation that he proposed more than a year ago. New Jersey, which has some of the nation’s broadest gun restrictions, would add a ban on .50-caliber firearms, require safety classes for those seeking gun permits and compel manufacturers to equip weapons with stamping technology to identify shell casings.

Prime Time

President Joe Biden will urge Congress to pass gun control legislation in a prime-time address from the White House on Thursday, following a string of high-profile shootings. His remarks come the night after a gunman killed four people at a medical office in Oklahoma. Last week, a teenager killed 19 children and two teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas; and last month, an 18-year-old man killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Murphy said polls show as much as 88% of Americans support a red-flag law, which allows courts to revoke weapons of people who are considered threats. “It just goes to show you the strength of the gun lobby that sits between the will of the American people and action in Congress,” he said.

Murphy said two state gun bills could help prevent massacres such as those in Buffalo and Uvalde.

“One bill in particular certainly would have had an impact in Buffalo and Uvalde -- one bill would require you to be 21 years old to purchase a long gun,” Murphy said. In both those shootings, the 18-year-old suspects had bought their weapons legally.

“There’s another bill that digitizes ammunition sales, which right now are kept on index cards,” Murphy said. In Buffalo, the suspect allegedly had bought several hundred rounds. Under the proposed New Jersey legislation, such purchases would be a “red flag for law enforcement,” Murphy said.

New Jersey has an unusually large field of about three dozen Republican congressional candidates in the June 7 primary. Several have made Second Amendment gun rights a main theme.

At the state level, Edward Durr, a little-known conservative Republican. was elected to the Senate in November, replacing the a longtime Democrat who was New Jersey’s highest-ranking lawmaker. Last month Durr introduced five of 15 planned gun-rights bills, including one removing ammunition capacity limits and another ending a 30-day wait for handgun purchases.

Murphy urged the Democratic legislative leaders, who oppose expanding gun access, to post the bills. Even if they were passed, they would be doomed without his signature, but voters would be better aware of elected officials’ positions on the issue.

“I want all 9.3 million residents in New Jersey to know exactly where every single one of us stands on these,” Murphy said.

