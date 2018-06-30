(Bloomberg) -- With hours until a constitutional deadline, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his fellow Democrats in the Legislature are at odds over which taxes to raise to balance the state budget.

Talks were expected to resume this afternoon. Failure to pass a spending plan before midnight, the start of the fiscal year, could force a shutdown of state government.

Murphy, 60, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior partner who took office in January, had initially proposed a $37.4 billion budget that would raise the sales-tax rate to 7 percent from 6.625 percent, and the tax rate for income over $1 million to 10.75 percent from 8.97 percent.

Democratic leaders of the Senate and Assembly were seeking more short-term fixes, including a two-year, 4 percent surcharge on corporate business taxes. That would raise the overall tax rate for the biggest corporations to 13 percent, higher than any other state.

Senate President Steve Sweeney, 59, said Friday that he offered a compromise corporate surcharge that would start at 3 percent and drop to 1 percent over four years; and a higher income-tax rate of 9.95 percent only on those who earn more than $5 million.

Murphy’s latest counter-proposal included a corporate surcharge of 2 percent for four years, an income-tax rate of 10.75 percent only for those who earn more than $1.75 million; and no sales-tax increase.

“We are close, and I ask you all to join me and fully commit to getting this budget done in time to avert a costly government shutdown,” Murphy wrote Friday in a letter to legislative leaders.

To contact the reporter on this story: Elise Young in Trenton at eyoung30@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flynn McRoberts at fmcroberts1@bloomberg.net, Stacie Sherman, William Selway

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.