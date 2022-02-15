(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey bettors wagered a record $143.7 million on the Super Bowl, up 22% from the prior year even with bets being taken in neighboring New York for the first time.

Sports betting has exploded across the U.S. since the Supreme Court allowed states outside of Nevada to offer it in 2018. Along with the ease of betting on a phone, operators such as FanDuel and DraftKings Inc. have greatly expanded their revenue by offering many types of bets to entice gamblers.

New York began allowing mobile sports wagering in January and is expected to disclose its numbers on Friday. In Nevada, which held a virtual monopoly on sports betting for decades, wagers on the Super Bowl rose 32% to a record $179.8 million this year, according to the state’s Gaming Control Board.

“It’s pointing to a very positive picture,” David Forman, senior director of research for the American Gaming Association, said at a press conference Tuesday. “New York is now online, and there were some concerns about how that would impact the New Jersey market, but it’s been very strong growth in at least those two pretty mature markets.”

Some 30 states now offer sports betting. One exception to the widespread industry growth is Mississippi. Super Bowl wagers there fell 21% to $6.4 million this year. Neighboring Louisiana now offers sports betting, which likely ate into Mississippi’s wagers.

