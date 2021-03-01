N.J. Teachers Are Next to Get Covid Vaccine, Murphy Says

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey teachers are the next to get the Covid-19 vaccine, Governor Phil Murphy said.

Childcare workers also are in the next round, Murphy said Monday on MSNBC.

”We will absolutely get to the essential workers sooner than later, that work in transit or retail or longshoremen,” Murphy said. “Those are groups that will all be eligible before this month is out.”

Two-thirds of students are in hybrid or in-person lessons, Murphy said. He said “emphatically yes” that schools will be open in September, and “I hope we get there a lot sooner.”

New Jersey has about 1.4 million students and 116,000 full-time teachers in kindergarten through 12th grade in public and charter schools.

