(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey will open Covid-19 vaccinations to people 16 and older starting April 19, Governor Phil Murphy will announce Monday.

The state had said all adults would be eligible for the shot by May 1, in line with a goal set by President Joe Biden for universal adult eligibility. But other states, including neighboring New York and Connecticut, announced earlier eligibility dates as vaccine supply began ramping up.

Murphy will disclose details of the new vaccine eligibility date at a 2:30 p.m. virus update in Trenton, according to a person familiar with the new policy and who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement.

Shots are currently available to New Jersey residents 55 and over. People with certain medical conditions and essential workers in industries like health care, hospitality and education are also eligible. New Jersey has administered 4.9 million doses, enough to cover 28% of its population, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. New Jersey is slightly above the U.S. average of 25.5%.

The state has the highest level of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the U.S. after Michigan over the last seven days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At 277 deaths per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, New Jersey has the highest rate of Covid deaths in the country.

New York and Connecticut will permit shots for those 16 and over starting Tuesday. Pennsylvanians 16 and over will qualify on April 19.

