(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey expects revenue to be $5.1 billion higher than forecast over two fiscal years, Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio said.

Gross income tax, sales tax and corporation business tax revenues all are now projected to hit historic highs, Muoio said today in remarks prepared for a legislative hearing. The state is raising its forecast for fiscal 2021 by $4 billion and for 2022 by $1.1 billion, she said.

“We have not only returned to pre-pandemic levels, but we have jumped past those levels,” Muoio said in prepared remarks.

