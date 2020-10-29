(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey’s Covid-19 testing positivity rate and hospitalizations hit their highest since May as Governor Phil Murphy pleaded with residents to help “beat back the second wave.”

About 33,000 novel coronavirus tests are performed each day in New Jersey. On Sunday, the positivity rate hit 6.54%, highest since May 19, according to the latest state data.

“That has become very concerning,” Murphy, a first-term Democrat, said in a webcast news conference. On Wednesday, 1,072 patients were hospitalized, the most since May 30.

He warned the state’s almost 9 million residents not to let their guard down on virus precautions “so that we can beat back the second wave.”

“We are now urging you to double down on the practices that helped us flatten the curve in the first place,” Murphy said.

