(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the state will pause further rollbacks of pandemic restrictions as its case count surges to the highest in the nation.

Capacity at New Jersey’s restaurants, gyms, salons, and other recreational facilities increased to 50% on Friday as Murphy eased rules put in place over a year ago to stem the coronavirus outbreak. The number of people allowed at gatherings has also more than doubled to 25 indoors and 50 outdoors.

Now, Murphy said the state will hold steady.

“We won’t be opening further capacities for some time now,” he said in a CNN appearance Monday. “We want to do this safely and responsibly, we don’t want to have to go back.”

Murphy also refused to join the ranks of a growing number of Democrats across the country calling for the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Murphy said Cuomo’s multiple sexual harassment and misconduct accusations, many of whom by former and current aides was “concerning to say the least,” but that Murphy was reserving judgment for an investigation to “play out.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.