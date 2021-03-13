(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has attempted behind-the-scenes diplomatic outreach since the middle of last month with North Korea, which hasn’t responded, Reuters reported, citing an unidentified senior Biden administration official.

The U.S. efforts included attempts via several channels, including North Korea’s mission to the United Nations, the official told Reuters. The mission didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who pledged in January to review the U.S.’s “entire approach” to North Korea, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are scheduled to visit South Korea and Japan in the coming week.

