(Bloomberg) -- North Korea has criticized U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton for his comments downplaying a possible third summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, according to KCNA.

“We never expected anything logical from Bolton, but as national security adviser, he should at least know the context of dialogue that took place between the two leaders regarding a third summit before he says anything,” North Korea’s Foreign Ministry diplomat Choi Sun Hee was quoted by the news agency as saying. “I’m not sure if he meant to be humorous, but for me, his comments were unattractive and foolish.”

Bolton on Wednesday said the U.S. would need more evidence North Korea is ready to give up its nuclear weapons before Trump would meet Kim for a third time. His tone was more pessimistic than other members of the U.S. administration including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who earlier rejected calls by Pyongyang to be removed from the negotiation table.

The U.S. and South Korea are seeking to resume denuclearization talks, which stalled after a summit in Vietnam between Trump and Kim ended in failure in February. Trump has said smaller agreements may be reached but that he still wants a “big deal” to rid North Korea of its nuclear arms capabilities.

