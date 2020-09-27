(Bloomberg) -- North Korea warned South Korea about a maritime search operation it says entered its territorial waters, state news agency KCNA reported, citing a statement from the Korean Central News Agency.

  • “We don’t care whether the south side conducts any kind of search operation in its territorial waters or not,” North Korea said
    • “But we can never overlook any intrusion into our territorial waters and we seriously warn the south side against it”
    • “We urge the south side to immediately halt the intrusion across the military demarcation line in the west sea that may lead to escalation of tensions”
  • NOTE: Sept. 25, Kim Jong Un Makes Rare Apology Over Killing of South Korean

