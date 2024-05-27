(Bloomberg) -- North Korea appears to have attempted a satellite launch, South Korea’s military said late Monday, after Pyongyang gave Japan notice it would seek to deploy a satellite by June 4.

The suspected launch briefly prompted a warning for residents to take shelter in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, with the coast guard saying it could be a ballistic missile.

Japan’s national broadcaster NHK showed footage of flames that appeared to have been caused by an explosion of an object in midair near the border between China and North Korea. Private broadcaster NTV cited a government official as saying the launch appeared to have failed.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch from Tonchang-Ri was detected at around 10:44 pm local time. The US and South Korea are analyzing whether the launch was successful or not after multiple parts of a projectile were spotted in North Korean waters shortly afterward, the military said.

The launch may have been an attempt by North Korea to send a second spy probe into orbit months after its first successful launch.

North Korea typically sends notice ahead of satellite launches that point out where rocket stages may fall along a southerly path over the Yellow Sea and waters near the Philippines. Pyongyang says it has a right to conduct a civilian space program.

South Korea conducted an air exercise near its border with North Korea in a show of force hours after Japan received the notification. The drills comprised about 20 fighters including F-35A stealth jets, South Korea’s military said in a notice sent to reporters.

