(Bloomberg) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a judge to allow her to join a lawsuit brought against Glock Inc by a New York woman wounded in an April shooting on a crowded subway train.

Ilene Steur, 49, was one of 10 people wounded when she was shot by a gunman brandishing a Glock pistol.

Earlier this month, Glock sought to have the suit dismissed under a federal law shielding gunmakers from liability. Steur sued under a 2021 New York law that makes it easier to sue gunmakers. Glock claims the state law is unconstitutional.

In a letter to the court, James said she should be allowed to join the suit because her office is charged with enforcing the New York statute as well as defending its constitutionality. In May, a federal judge threw out a suit filed by Glock and other gunmakers challenging the state law.

The case is: Steur v. Glock Inc, 22-CV-3192, US District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

