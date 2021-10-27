(Bloomberg) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James is expected to imminently announce a run for governor after less than one term as the state’s top law enforcement officer, according to two people familiar with the situtation.

James, a Democrat whose probe into claims of sexual assault against former Governor Andrew Cuomo helped trigger his August resignation, could announce her decision as soon as Thursday, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter.

James hasn’t made an announcement yet. Spokeswoman Delaney Kempner declined to comment.

“Attorney General Letitia James has made a decision regarding the governor’s race,” an adviser to James, Kimberly Peeler-Allen, said in a statement. “She will be announcing it in the coming days.”

James would become the third New York State attorney general in recent years to run for governor. Cuomo and Eliot Spitzer also used the post to seek the higher office.

