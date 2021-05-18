(Bloomberg) -- The New York Attorney General’s office said it has opened a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s real estate company.

”We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature,” said Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for the state’s attorney general, Letitia James. “We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment at this time.”

An email after regular business hours to Trump Organization General Counsel Alan Garten wasn’t immediately returned.

CNN reported the probe earlier.

