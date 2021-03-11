(Bloomberg) -- New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Thursday that he has authorized the chamber’s judiciary committee to begin an impeachment investigation into allegations of misconduct by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

An investigation is not the same thing as initiating impeachment proceedings but the move is a step in that direction. By conducting an investigation first, lawmakers would have the evidence they need to lodge a legal case if they decide to go forward with impeaching the governor. Cuomo faces multiple sexual-harassment allegations and claims that his administration covered up Covid nursing-home deaths.

The committee launching the impeachment investigation will be afforded with subpoena powers and will have the authority to interview witnesses and evaluate evidence, as is allowed by the state’s constitution, Heastie said. The inquiry will not interfere with the independent investigation being conducted by Attorney General Letitia James, Heastie said.

“The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious,” Heastie said in a statement.

