1h ago
N.Y. Assembly Panel Finds Cuomo Engaged in Sexual Harassment
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Assembly Judiciary Committee released a report on former Governor Andrew Cuomo, finding that he engaged in multiple counts of sexual harassment and misused state resources to promote his book.
The findings corroborate those by state Attorney General Letitia James. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.
Read the full report from the New York Assembly here
Read the letter from Speaker Carl Heastie here
