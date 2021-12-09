(Bloomberg) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a surprise announcement that she won’t run for governor, instead standing for re-election to her current job.

James, who had been part of a crowded Democratic primary field, is steering a sprawling investigation into former President Donald Trump’s real-estate business.

“There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job,” she said Thursday on Twitter. She had announced her candidacy only on Oct. 29.

Remaining Democratic candidates for governor include incumbent Kathy Hochul -- who took over after Andrew Cuomo resigned after James issued a report on sexual-harrassment allegations against him -- and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

The Trump investigation has been intensifying. James has asked the Trump Organization to make Trump available for the deposition on Jan. 7, said a person familiar with the matter. James began the probe in 2019 to determine if Trump’s Manhattan-based company had been manipulating the value of key assets for tax and insurance purposes.

