(Bloomberg) -- New York reported a record 90,132 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday as the state passed 4 million total infections since the start of the pandemic.

Another 154 people died, one of the highest daily figures in almost a year. Hospitalizations continued to increase to 11,843 and the state’s health-care system remains significantly strained.

Testing rose from the previous day, to 425,782, of which 21.17% were positive. That number is in line with the previous day’s positivity rate, even with almost 50,000 more tests administered.

New York is the fourth state to surpass 4 million infections, after California, Texas and Florida, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.

