(Bloomberg) -- New York state reported more than 12,000 new cases, the most since the pandemic began. Even with that record, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he is confident the state can slow the spread and avoid a shutdown.

“Shutdowns are very, very harmful,” Cuomo said Friday. “This has been a long year and the last thing anybody wants is a shutdown.”

Of a record 249,385 tests conducted on Thursday, 5.09% were positive, including hot spots, Cuomo said. There were 6,081 hospitalizations and 120 virus-related fatalities.

Hospitals were told they must give three weeks notice if they expect to have less than 15% bed availability. No hospital in the state has given that notice, Cuomo said.

“I believe New Yorkers can slow the spread and that hospitals can manage the increase.”

The state’s previous high number of daily cases reported was in mid-April with about 11,500.

