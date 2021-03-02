(Bloomberg) -- Democrats in New York’s Assembly and Senate reached an “informal agreement” to curb Governor Andrew Cuomo’s emergency powers, Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy said in an interview.

“There is an informal agreement at this point that seems that both bodies are coalescing around,” Fahy said.

The Assembly Democratic conference has been discussing the issue of the expanded powers for three weeks, she said, and has finally come to an agreement with the Senate Democratic conference. Final details are expected out at some point today, Fahy said. “I am very encouraged.”

