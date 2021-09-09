(Bloomberg) -- ABC Carpet & Home, the more than a century-old New York luxury home goods retailer, filed for bankruptcy late Wednesday after the pandemic and a delayed renovation upended its business.

ABC sought Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York. It listed assets of up to $50 million and as much as $100 million of liabilities in its petition. A Chapter 11 filing allows a company to continue operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors.

The Covid-19 pandemic cleared the city of many of ABC’s regular customers, while delays in restoring its store near Union Square made access more difficult for those who remained. And ABC, known for goods like $6,900 rugs and $1,480 coffee tables, didn’t develop a robust e-commerce business even as more spending shifted online.

ABC Carpet & Home has been working with advisers from B. Riley Financial Inc. and Greenberg Traurig to seek new financing or a buyer after a planned private-equity sale fell through, Bloomberg previously reported.

The company traces its roots to the late 1800s, when Austrian immigrant Samuel Weinrib started the business from a pushcart on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. His great-granddaughter Paulette Cole helped build its red-brick building on Broadway into a high-end destination for designers and decorators and their affluent clients.

The case is A.B.C. Home Furnishings Inc., 21-11592, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

