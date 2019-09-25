(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has increased the size of its repurchase agreement operations after dealers clamored for liquidity at its most recent offerings.

The central bank boosted the size of Thursday’s 14-day term repo operation to an aggregate limit of $60 billion, according to its website. The prior similar operation Tuesday had a $30 billion limit. Its overnight repo operation on Thursday will have an aggregate limit of $100 billion, up from $75 billion at Wednesday’s comparable action.

The Fed has been injecting liquidity into the funding markets since Sept. 17, when the rate on overnight general collateral repo jumped to 10%, about four times greater than usual levels, as cash reserves were out of alignment with the volume of securities on dealer balance sheets.

The New York Fed’s overnight repo operation Wednesday was oversubscribed, with dealers submitting about $92 billion of securities, more than the maximum $75 billion. The first of this week’s three term operations on Tuesday was twice oversubscribed.

