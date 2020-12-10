(Bloomberg) -- New York is nearing familiar and perilous territory, with coronavirus cases just shy of the Empire State’s worst-day record, set April 15. It’s poised to break that mark any day.

The state reported 10,600 new cases Wednesday, according to Covid Tracking Project data. The numbers come on the cusp of what’s looking to be a long winter for New Yorkers, with holiday travel discouraged and more restaurant restrictions on the horizon.

Still, the pandemic looks much different now than it did eight months ago, when sirens echoed through empty Manhattan streets. The number of patients hospitalized statewide, though rising, is about a quarter of what it was in April when coronavirus overwhelmed the health-care system. Patients are spending less time in the hospital, and less often require intensive procedures like intubation. Thanks to more sophisticated treatment, the virus is killing less often.

New York is one of just three states that has not broken its single-day case record in recent weeks, along with Maine and Hawaii. That may be due to the sheer magnitude of the first spike there, along with early and sustained restrictive measures, and an outflow of residents from the city.

New York City is driving the state’s spike, accounting for more than a quarter of new cases, with hot spots in Staten Island and the western end of Rockaway Peninsula in Queens. The Mohawk Valley and the Finger Lakes are reporting the highest new infection trajectory when scaled for population.

Nationally, the U.S. reported 213,354 coronavirus cases Wednesday, according to the Covid Tracking Project. There have been more than 289,000 deaths cumulatively, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

According to Covid Tracking Project data:

Nationally, there were 3,054 deaths and 106,688 hospitalized on Wednesday, both records.

North Dakota, Mississippi, Virginia, Tennessee, Idaho and California posted single-day records in new cases that same day.

