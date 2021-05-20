(Bloomberg) -- The New York Giants fostered a workplace rife with intimidation and physical violence, according to a lawsuit filed by the team’s former video director, who claims he was fired for complaining about an assault on another worker.

David Maltese said in his complaint filed Thursday in New Jersey state court that the assault he reported “was just a recent example of a pervasive and continuing pattern and culture of violence in the workplace by Giants’ management toward subordinates.”

Maltese, who worked for the National Football League team for 30 years, said in December 2004 he was pushed into a table by an assistant coach in front of players, other coaches and team owner Christopher Mara.

The suit claims Maltese was wrongfully fired in March after complaining on behalf of another employee he alleges was physically attacked by a supervisor six months earlier. According to the suit, Maltese’s job was threatened after he reported the assault, and he was warned against pushing the matter further.

Giants General Counsel William J. Heller told Maltese he would “strangle you until you can no longer breathe” if he told anyone else about his discussions with team officials about the incidents, the suit claims.

Pat Hanlon, a spokesman for the Giants, declined to comment on the suit.

As video director, Maltese managed employees who produced film of players during games and practice for use by coaches and other personnel. His suit is seeking lost wages and benefits, compensation for pain and suffering and reputational harm and punitive damages.

The case is David Maltese v New York Football Giants Inc., 3317-21, Superior Court of New Jersey, Bergen County

